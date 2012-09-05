Casino Shangri La Tbilisi has prepared news for all poker fans: since February 2020, a stud poker club has been operating on the basis of the complex. Everyone can become participants in the games. You can play poker in Tbilisi around the clock, while choosing your own version of the game: Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Omaha Hi-Low.

Some information about the Shangri La Stud Poker Club

Space has been allocated for playing poker in the Shangri La Tbilisi main hall. There are always several tables for guests. Friendly dealers can easily join the game.

• The club is open 24/7

• Regular cash games are held

• The blinds are valid: $ 5-5, $ 5-10, $ 10-25

It is planned to hold poker tournaments in Tbilisi on this stud poker club basis.

The Shangri La network, which operates in Georgia, Armenia, Belarus and Latvia, already has experience in managing poker clubs, as well as experience in hosting international tournaments. So, a similar club has been operating in Shangri La Yerevan for several years. It has united players from all over Armenia and also attracts foreign guests. Prize funds reach several million Armenian drams, and the winner always receives a unique gold bracelet.

At the stud poker club opening in Michael Boettcher’s Shangri La Tbilisi, all the experience accumulated by the Shangri La network was used.

What can poker club members count on in Shangri La?

Members of the Shangri La poker club get many benefits, not just playing poker. They have access to all the games and events in the complex. Taking a break in the poker session, you can enjoy excellent cuisine in the restaurant Shangri La, Darren Keane[M1] , the company CEO noted. It offers dishes of Georgian and European cuisine. The sophisticated presentation and incredible taste of the masterpieces from Avtandil Alikhanashvili is highly appreciated by the complex guests and even by gourmets.

The complex has recreation areas and its own stage. They are also open to poker club members. And this is the best opportunity to really relax luxuriously, listen to live music and enjoy the entertainment program.

Junket tours for a great vacation in Tbilisi

Shangri La is a perfect base for a vacation in Tbilisi. And buyers of junket tours can enjoy this advantage to the fullest. Having ordered a game tour, guests find themselves in the very center of the historical city part close to numerous attractions.

Buying a junket involves purchasing game chips for the entire tour cost. Naturally, you need to spend all these chips on a game in a casino. For this casino offers VIP service and many free services:

• Return flight tickets (at a certain tour price)

• Transfer from and to the airport

• Accommodation in a good hotel

• Premium meals for the entire duration of the junket

• Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

• Excursion program

This is a great chance to relax at the highest level, try your hand at different games and slot machines, as well as get to know the beautiful Tbilisi.

You can find out more about the conditions of the tours and order a junket on the Shangri La website: shangrila.ge.

Everything you want to know about Shangri La Tbilisi

• Shangri La Tbilisi has been operating since 2012 and is a part of an international network that opened in 1992.

• This is officially the best casino in Georgia in 2016, 2017 and 2018, winner of three Golden Brand awards.

• The number 1 casino in Georgia according to the major travel portal TripAdvisor.

• The first casino in Georgia to play a Maserati car for its guests.

• Located in the Tbilisi very center near the famous Bridge ofcPeace, forming with it a magnificent architectural ensemble that just looks fantastic in the night lights.

• Each week, it raffles jackpots among regular visitors.